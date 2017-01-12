PST: Growth in Extreme-right in Central Norway

Leader of Police Intelligence Service (PST) in Trøndelag, Per Einar Hollum said to Adresseavisen they register an increase among the extremist groups in Trøndelag, but also in the rest of the country.

- The right-wing extremist groups in Norway are on the rise. Also the number of sympathizers who are not part of organized right extremist groups is increasing, says Hollum.

Head of the Volunteer Center in Stjørdal, Hanne Myrvang says she gets threatening or offensive messages on social media because she is working on the integration of refugees.

She found a swastika sticker on her car and says that one of their volunteers was exposed to violence.

Trøndelag is a geographical region in the central part of Norway, consisting of the two counties Nord-Trøndelag and Sør-Trøndelag.