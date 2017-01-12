- Oslo
Panorama The Nordic Page

PST: Growth in Extreme-right in Central Norway

The right-wing extremist groups in central Norway, Trøndelag grow, says Police intelligence unit, PST.
PST: Growth in Extreme-right in Central Norway
Photo : Sven LÃ¼nser

Leader of Police Intelligence Service (PST) in Trøndelag, Per Einar Hollum said to Adresseavisen they register an increase among the extremist groups in Trøndelag, but also in the rest of the country.

- The right-wing extremist groups in Norway are on the rise. Also the number of sympathizers who are not part of organized right extremist groups is increasing, says Hollum.

Head of the Volunteer Center in Stjørdal, Hanne Myrvang says she gets threatening or offensive messages on social media because she is working on the integration of refugees.

She found a swastika sticker on her car and says that one of their volunteers was exposed to violence.

Trøndelag is a geographical region in the central part of Norway, consisting of the two counties Nord-Trøndelag and Sør-Trøndelag.

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Fri

13

Jan 2017
12 - 18
Partly cloudy23°
18 - 00
Partly cloudy25°
papers
Headlines in Todays Papers

Headlines in Todays Papers

most
Most Popular
Advertisement
commentary
Commentaries
Advertisement