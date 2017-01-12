- Oslo
Panorama The Nordic Page

Breivik’s Lawsuit against Norway: I Have Radicalized More

22 July terrorist Anders Behring Breivik claims he has become even more radical as a result of the strict isolation regime he is subject to.
Photo: Day Donaldson

Anders Behring Breivik, who carried out twin terorist attacks on 22 July 2011 costing 69 lives, appeared in the court room in Oslo again to complain about his prison conditions.   

He claimed that he has been injured as a result of the isolation, writes NRK.

- Radicalization is a consequence of it. I am not a bit hurt, I’m very hurt, and it started already at Ila (prison), said Breivik before he regretted his behavior in court on the first day after he made a Nazi salute.

Breivik told that greeting was planned, and that he thought everything went according to his plan.

He thinks he is completely isolated, and that he has not been corrected even once, as a result of the conditions. 

The state has rejected that Anders Behring Breivik’s prison conditions are contrary to human rights. 

Comments made on this article:

