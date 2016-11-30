First Conviction in Pedophile Network Case in Norway

- Oslo
A 24-year-old student was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for assaulting several children.
24-year-old from Western Norway was sentenced to three years and eight months in jail for assault and sexual offenses against children under 16 years.

According to the indictment, there were a total of 18 victims. Most children were between 13 and 16 when the abuse occurred, and there were both boys and girls among the victims.

The young man was sentenced for physical rape of three girls under 16. He was also found guilty for harrassing seven children under 16 years. He must pay compensation to several victims he shared sexual images and videos on the internet.

24-year-old admitted guilt for all prosecution records, and received a reduction for his unabashed confession. He has also cooperated with police after his arrest.

The investigation showed that the 24-year-old began to seek out websites with abusive contents in 2010. 

