80 Centimeters Snow Expected in Eastern Norway This Weekend

The snow has come to Eastern Norway this Friday afternoon. The sudden snow fall has already made a thin layer over South Coast toward Telemark and Vestfold as well as in Oslo. This is just the start of more than a day with an early snow, writes NRK.

Meteorologist Espen Biseth Granan says snow comes primarily through the lowlands.

The snow began slowly, but it has increased significantly on Saturday.

- Recent forecasts show that there may be up to 80 centimeters.

After today, snow will be repalced with cold breeze for several days. In Roros it can be 20 degrees below zero at night when the cold of Siberia comes next week.