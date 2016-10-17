17.10.2016 - Oslo
New Forecasts: Only 3550 Asylum Seekers to Norway in 2016
In March, Immigration Directorate (UDI) expected 25 000 asylum seekers this year but now revises to only only 3550.
Photo : Andreas Schalk
Norway has received the lowest number of asylum seekers since 1997, writes VG. By October only 2526 asylum seekers have arrived to Norway - as many as the number of refugees who have arrived in just one week last November.
With the new numbers, UDI revises its prediction and expects a total of 3 550 asylum seekers in 2016.
