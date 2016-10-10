- Oslo
Panorama The Nordic Page

US Sends 300 Soldiers Central Norway, Trondelag

Norwegian Armed Forces are now making preparations to welcome a fighting force of 300 US Marines at Værnes.
US Sends 300 Soldiers Central Norway, Trondelag

Norway will host a fighting force of 300 US Marines at Værnes in central Norway, reprots Adresseavisen.

Several defense sources say that in a short time the US soldiers will be stationed at Værnes garrison. 

Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide writes in an e-mail to the newspaper that this is part of the close dialog on military level between the US and Norway.

- The initiative has not yet been politically processed in the Ministry of Defence, so we have not more detailed answers currently, says Søreide.

Researcher John Christian Skorgen by Norwegian Foreign Policy Institute believes this could be perceived as construction of a military base in Norway and that it will lead to reactions.

- This happens at a time when the relations between Russia and NATO is difficult. There is every reason to provoke them, he says.

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Mon

10

Oct 2016
12 - 18
Partly cloudy23°
18 - 00
Partly cloudy25°
papers
Headlines in Todays Papers

Headlines in Todays Papers

most
Most Popular
Advertisement
commentary
Commentaries
Advertisement