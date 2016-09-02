- Oslo
One in Four Use Drug in Norway Capital

Narcotic drugs such as cocaine, cannabis and MDMA is quite common among people in Oslo, according to a new research.
Photo : David Blumenkrantz

According to NRK’s report, people in the the Norwegian capital, Oslo has a significantly higher drug consumption than the general population. Researcher at Norwegian Institute of Public Health (Folkehelseinstituttet) Anne Line Bretteville-Jensen and her colleagues took saliva samples and interviewed adolescents and young adults in Oslo on drug consuption. Tests showed that 1 in 4 had used various drugs over the last two days.

One of seven were tested positive for cocaine, as many of cannabis. Two percent used MDMA, amphetamines or ecstasy.

- We were surprised, we have never seen such high numbers in a survey before, says Bretteville-Jensen to NRK.

The samples in the survey are distributed throughout the capital, so that the result is representative of the nightlife in general and not a specific environment, according to the researchers.

Bretteville-Jensen says all drug use involves risk of ending up in violence, unwanted sex and injuries.

- In the long term one can get problems with work, school and dependence. Even those who use every four weeks have risks, she said.

Bretteville-Jensen refers to Sweden where they have introduced a collaboration between health authorities, police and the entertainment industry to combat drug problems in nightlife.

- Norway has long been focusing on cooperation with the entertainment industry when it comes to alcohol use, but we should also focus on illicit drugs, says she.

 

Comments made on this article:

