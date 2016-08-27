Norway Man Stuck in Toilet Tank for Saving His Friend’s Phone

According to VG’s report, Larsen’s friend dropped his cell phone into a public toilet. The friend called Larsen for help and asked him to dive to pick up the phone because he was slim enough to to climb into the toilet tank.

- I was obviously slim enough to get into it, but not slim enough to get out, Larsen says to the local newspaper Drammens Tidende.

The public toilet is reportedly not connected to the sewer. It is an old-fashioned outdoor toilet cabin with a large tank underneath the toilet seat. The tank is normally emptied only once a year.

- I was down there for one hour, and it was disgusting as hell. The worst thing I have ever experienced. There were also some animals. I will never enter a toilet again. Now my body hurts, and I will go home and get some rest”, he tells to VG.

The firefighters saved the young man after a ten minute operation by demolishing the toilet. It is reported to be out of service now.

The firefighting unit of Drammen region wrote this message on Facebook: We had a special case on Friday morning. A man was stuck in an outhouse on the hillside of Drammen. We sawed up the toilet and he was rescued. Fortunately, he was in good shape when he came up. P.S. He got ahold of the phone...