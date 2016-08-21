- Oslo
Panorama The Nordic Page

15 000 People in Norway Quit Church Membership in Four Days

This week a total of 15,053 people have quit their membership to church and 2963 reported that they have been mistakenly registered as members of the Norwegian Church.
15 000 People in Norway Quit Church Membership in Four Days
Photo : Ksenia Novikova

According to Aftenposten’s report, most resignations came on Monday, when a new solution for enrollement and withdrawal for church membership came online , reports the Norwegian Church.

Currently, 3.8 million, almost three out of four in Norway, are member of the Norwegian Church.

However, there are many who reports that they were listed as members without their consent in 1998 when the population register was used as a basis of church membership. 

Leading bishop of the Norwegian churches, Helga Haugland Byfuglien, is not surprised that many opted out as soon as they eased the system of withdrawal and membership.

- We were prepared for a significant number of resignations and have great respect for the individual’s choice. We take these signals seriously, she said in a statement.

- Our task ahead is to pass on the Christian message and to convey the important role the church can have in people’s lives, continues Byfuglien.

Church council leader Kristin Gunleiksrud Raaum also beleives that nbody should be member of a religious community against their will.

-Therefore I am glad that this system is in place. Those who were mistakenly listed as a member of the Norwegian Church or who do not wish to be member can now easily change their status, and it will give us a more accurate registry, says Raaum.

 

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Fri

26

Aug 2016
12 - 18
Partly cloudy23°
18 - 00
Partly cloudy25°
papers
Headlines in Todays Papers

Headlines in Todays Papers

most
Most Popular
Advertisement
commentary
Commentaries
Advertisement