Selling Fresh Premium Mountain Air from Norway to China on eBay

Three engineers who collect air in large containers along the 42 kilometers long Lysefjord compresses the air in smaller bottles and put it up for sale on the internet.

Talking to to Stavanger Aftenblad, the chairman of the company, Pulpit Air AS Benjamin Knupper explains their ambitious plan.

- No one else has tried to sell Norwegian mountain air. Therefore, we make an effort, says Knupper, who is originally from Hannover, Germany.

He adds that many people think at first that this is a joke, but it is not. Norway has clean water, great scenery, salmon and the cleanest air, continues he.

7.7 liters of fresh and pure Norwegian mountain air has up to 160 user doses, according to the website pulpitair.com where the product is advertised as "Premium Norwegian Mountain Air".

At online auction webbsite eBay, a bottle of "Norwegian Pulpit Air" can be purchased for 20 USD. The advertisement of the air is made with the following description:

"Now you can enjoy the purity of dramatic waterfalls, spectacular snow-capped peaks, crystal clear fjords, glaciers and outstanding fresh non-polluted air anywhere at any time."

The idea to sell fresh air is not new. Canadian Vitality Air has sold air from the Rocky Mountains to China since last year.