Oslo Already Started to Remove Car Parks for a Car-Free City

Oslo Municipality has already put its plans to make Oslo a car-free city before 2009
Photo : Mashhour Halawani

Oslo City Council wants to throw private cars out of the city center within Ring 1 until 2019. As a part of the plan, the parking lots in the center will be gradually removed and they will be replaced by food courts and street theatres.

Now, the city council asked Environment Directorate (Bymiljøetaten) to consider the possibility to imlement the plan from spring 2017, writes NRK.

- For this to be a positive measure, it is a prerequisite that the freed spaces are immediately filled with activities for visitors of different characters. Shopkeepers, restaurants, volunteers, cultural organizations must then be invited to use the free areas, notes the city council in a letter to Bymiljøetaten.

Kart: Josefsen.org

Comments made on this article:

