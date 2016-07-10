Norwegian Family Finds Treasure Balloon from Ireland

Catherine Crowley in Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce said to Irisih Examiner that they they had released the balloon back in December and aimed that the finder would win a stay for two in Gallys, chocolates from Deirdre Kelly, a hamper from For Goodness Sake Health Shop, a bottle of wine from Connollys shoe shop, lunch for two in Marnies Restaurant, and wash, cut and shave, and bottle of champagne.

But after six months, they started to give up hope of them being found. Then two weeks ago, Crowley got a phone call from a woman in Norway having said she’d found their balloon.

Linda Taule, from the Naustdal region, said she had been on hiking tour with her son, and they spotted three balloons on a tree.

They first thought it was rubbish and took them to throw away. They then discovered the attached note by Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce.

The Norwegian family of four contacted the number on the balloon and were invited to Dunmanway to collect their prizes. Linda Taula told the Irish Examiner the trip to Dunmanway is a bit above their budget.

However, Catherine Crowley in Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce said on Irisih national radio, RTÉ that they have offered sponsorship to get the family to Ireland.

The family will fly from Norway to Dunmanway over in about three weeks to collect their prize.