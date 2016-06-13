Norway will host World Congress Against the Death Penalty

The Congress will attract 1300 participants from over 80 countries, including ministers, parliamentarians, academics, lawyers, and members of civil society.

- I am looking forward to host The World Congress Against the Death Penalty. This is an important platform where both retentionist and abolitionist states can meet in an open dialogue, share experiences and work together towards global abolition, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende.

This year’s Congress will focus on National institutions for human rights, and Progress and setbacks in Asia.Other important topics will be death penalty and terrorism, minorities and mental health.

1300 people will take part at the sixth World Congress Against the Death Penalty in Oslo. Credit: ECPM (Ensemble contre la peine de mort)

- Norway gives high priority to the global fight against the death penalty. This is an integral part of our human rights policy, said Mr Brende.

The World Congress is organized by the French organization Ensemble contre la peine de mort (ECPM) in partnership with the World Coalition Against the Death Penalty. In addition to the main programme, there will be a broad range of side events, including at the University of Oslo and the Norwegian Parliament. Among the participants, are the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland.

The global trend is towards abolition of the death penalty. Norway urges the authorities in countries where the death penalty is still practised to introduce an immediate moratorium, and to abolish the death penalty both in legislation and in practice.