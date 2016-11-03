- Oslo
Economy The Nordic Page

Four in Ten Norwegian Enterprises Have Only Male Employees

Forty-five per cent of all enterprises have both male and female employees. Thirty-eight per cent of enterprises have only male employees and 17 per cent of enterprises have only female employees.
Four in Ten Norwegian Enterprises Have Only Male Employees
Photo : Harrison Farr

In 63 per cent of all enterprises in construction, and transport and storage, all employees are male. Sixty per cent of all enterprises in other service activities and 44 per cent of all enterprises in health and social work activities have exclusively female employees, according to Statistics Norway’s altest report.

Most of the enterprises have few employees; 79 per cent had fewer than ten persons employed.

Almost half of all enterprises as of the date the survey was done had no employees with a higher education level than upper secondary school. In roughly 70 per cent of all enterprises in other service activities, transport and storage, as well as construction, the highest education level of all employees was either compulsory or upper secondary education. 

In 14 per cent of all enterprises, all employees were graduates. Thirty-nine per cent of all enterprises in professional, scientific and technical activities and 33 per cent of all enterprises in information and communication had only graduate employees.

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Advertisement
curr
Exchange Rates - NOK
Currency2016-11-022016-10-25+- %
1 USD8.178018.266-1.08 %
1 EUR9.07358.98680.96 %
1 GBP10.074610.0978-0.23 %
100 DKK121.964120.8110.95 %
100 SEK91.734992.4758-0.81 %
1 CNY1.210071.21962-0.79 %
1 JPY0.079160.079070.11 %
1 TRY2.623922.69009-2.52 %
1 INR0.122660.12372-0.86 %
1 BRL2.522732.65316-5.17 %
1 RUB0.128890.13315-3.31 %



most
Most Popular
Advertisement
commentary
Commentaries
Advertisement