Four in Ten Norwegian Enterprises Have Only Male Employees

In 63 per cent of all enterprises in construction, and transport and storage, all employees are male. Sixty per cent of all enterprises in other service activities and 44 per cent of all enterprises in health and social work activities have exclusively female employees, according to Statistics Norway’s altest report.

Most of the enterprises have few employees; 79 per cent had fewer than ten persons employed.

Almost half of all enterprises as of the date the survey was done had no employees with a higher education level than upper secondary school. In roughly 70 per cent of all enterprises in other service activities, transport and storage, as well as construction, the highest education level of all employees was either compulsory or upper secondary education.

In 14 per cent of all enterprises, all employees were graduates. Thirty-nine per cent of all enterprises in professional, scientific and technical activities and 33 per cent of all enterprises in information and communication had only graduate employees.