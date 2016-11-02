Housing Prices in Norway Continue to Rise Sharply

According to NRK’s report, house prices are now 12 percent higher than a year ago.

The highest increase was in Oslo and Drammen with a rise of 1.8 and 1.2 percent. Weakest change in prices was in Haugesund and Sandnes with a decline of 0.7 percent.

House price growth gains momentum in almost the entire country, and especially in Central Norway, Northern Norway and parts of Western Norway, in addition to the Southeast.

October usually is a weak month for housing price increase, but not this year. The growth is due to the supply of housing and sales are lower.