02.11.2016 - Oslo
Housing Prices in Norway Continue to Rise Sharply
Housing prices rose by 1.4 percent in October. Oslo and Drammen had the most dramatic increase.
Photo : Helge HÃ¸ifÃ¸dt
Keep Updated with the Latest News and Feeds, Follow Us on Facebook
Latest News
- Four in Ten Norwegian Enterprises Have Only Male Employees
- Housing Prices in Norway Continue to Rise Sharply
- ESA Investigates Norwegian Banks for Possible Competition Rules Violation
- Siv Jensen Promises a Far Tougher FRP against Immigration for the Next Election in Norway
- Equality and Integration Minister of Norway Makes Headlines for Her Integration Advice
Advertisement
According to NRK’s report, house prices are now 12 percent higher than a year ago.
The highest increase was in Oslo and Drammen with a rise of 1.8 and 1.2 percent. Weakest change in prices was in Haugesund and Sandnes with a decline of 0.7 percent.
House price growth gains momentum in almost the entire country, and especially in Central Norway, Northern Norway and parts of Western Norway, in addition to the Southeast.
October usually is a weak month for housing price increase, but not this year. The growth is due to the supply of housing and sales are lower.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Comments made on this article:
Advertisement
Exchange Rates - NOK
|Currency
|2016-11-02
|2016-10-25
|+- %
|1 USD
|8.17801
|8.266
|-1.08 %
|1 EUR
|9.0735
|8.9868
|0.96 %
|1 GBP
|10.0746
|10.0978
|-0.23 %
|100 DKK
|121.964
|120.811
|0.95 %
|100 SEK
|91.7349
|92.4758
|-0.81 %
|1 CNY
|1.21007
|1.21962
|-0.79 %
|1 JPY
|0.07916
|0.07907
|0.11 %
|1 TRY
|2.62392
|2.69009
|-2.52 %
|1 INR
|0.12266
|0.12372
|-0.86 %
|1 BRL
|2.52273
|2.65316
|-5.17 %
|1 RUB
|0.12889
|0.13315
|-3.31 %
Most Popular
Advertisement
Commentaries
Vedat Sevincer
Murray Hunter
Multiculturalism is d(r)ead in Europe – MENA oil and the (hidden) political price Europe pays for it
Anis H. Bajrektarevic
Tora Aasland
Kari Bu