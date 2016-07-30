- Oslo
Economy The Nordic Page

Unemployment Decreases in Norway

The number of employed persons decreased by 19 000 from February to May, adjusted for seasonal variations.
Unemployment Decreases in Norway
Photo : 3WME

According to Statistics Norway (SSB)’s new report, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 per cent in May, roughly unchanged from February.

The Labour Force Survey (LFS) shows that the seasonally-adjusted figures for employed persons decreased by 19 000 from February (average of January-March) to May (average of April-June). The decline in the number of employed persons was strongest among those under the age of 25.

Of the population aged 15-74 years, 67.2 per cent was employed in May. This is a decrease of 0.6 percentage points since February.

Small changes in unemployment

From February (average of January-March) to May (average of April-June), the LFS shows that seasonally-adjusted unemployment increased by 2 000. This change is within the LFS error margin. Adjusted for seasonal variations, 131 000 persons were unemployed in May.

The number of people registered as unemployed or on government initiatives to promote employment with the Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) remained unchanged from February to May. This figure is also based on seasonally-adjusted figures and three-month averages.

The LFS has shown a gradual increase in unemployment from 3.2 per cent in May 2014 to 4.6 per cent in August 2015. Men had the strongest growth. Since August 2015, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment has been fairly stable at around 130 000, approximately 4.6 per cent of the labour force.

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Advertisement
curr
Exchange Rates - NOK
Currency2016-08-252016-08-19+- %
1 USD8.217098.215430.02 %
1 EUR9.27719.3048-0.3 %
1 GBP10.841510.75240.82 %
100 DKK124.624125.036-0.33 %
100 SEK97.698998.0113-0.32 %
1 CNY1.234541.23502-0.04 %
1 JPY0.081770.08196-0.23 %
1 TRY2.792712.79743-0.17 %
1 INR0.122560.122290.22 %
1 BRL2.551112.53820.51 %
1 RUB0.12670.12818-1.17 %



most
Most Popular
Read
Commented
Shared
Advertisement
commentary
Commentaries
Advertisement