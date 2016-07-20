Norway Oil Fund Earns 1.35 Billion from Pokemon Go
Keep Updated with the Latest News and Feeds, Follow Us on Facebook
Latest News
- Norwegian "Sugar Man" Arrested in Sweden
- 15 000 People in Norway Quit Church Membership in Four Days
- Selling Fresh Premium Mountain Air from Norway to China on eBay
- It is forbidden to die in this town in Norway
- Norway’s Labor and Centre Party Want Ban on Niqab at Schools and Foreign Funds to Mosques
Oil Fund has begun to invest in Nintendo shares in 1998. According to Dagens Næringsliv, the fund owns 0.73 percent of Nintendo. Altogether shareholding now worths 2.66 billion.
Nintendo’s stock has doubled in value since the game was released a few weeks back, but Wednesday morning shares fell down by 11 percent.
It is uncertain what caused the decline, but there may be a correction after the sharp upturn.
Nintendo owns 32 percent of The Pokémon Comany, which is behind the popular mobile game Pokemon Go.
Oil Fund is not the only Norwegian entity who earns on Pokémon Go. Finansavisen wrote that State owned bank, DNB’s technology fund bought share of Nintendo in late June and three weeks later the fund earned NOK 120 million from the investment.
|Currency
|2016-08-25
|2016-08-19
|+- %
|1 USD
|8.21709
|8.21543
|0.02 %
|1 EUR
|9.2771
|9.3048
|-0.3 %
|1 GBP
|10.8415
|10.7524
|0.82 %
|100 DKK
|124.624
|125.036
|-0.33 %
|100 SEK
|97.6989
|98.0113
|-0.32 %
|1 CNY
|1.23454
|1.23502
|-0.04 %
|1 JPY
|0.08177
|0.08196
|-0.23 %
|1 TRY
|2.79271
|2.79743
|-0.17 %
|1 INR
|0.12256
|0.12229
|0.22 %
|1 BRL
|2.55111
|2.5382
|0.51 %
|1 RUB
|0.1267
|0.12818
|-1.17 %