Youth Parties in Norway Require Tripling of Quota Refugees

The youth branches of Conservatives (Høyre), Christian Democrats (KrF) and Liberal Party (Venstre) believe the government should help those who need help most.

In the state budget which presented last week, the government proposed that Norway will accept 1120 quota refugees in 2018, three times less than in 2015.

Youth branches of bourgeoisie parties thinks this number is far too small, according to NRK.

“While the number of asylum seekers to Norway goes down as it does now, the number of quota refugees should instead go up,” says Sandra Bruflot, Deputy Head of the Young Conservatives.

Together with the leaders of the Young Christian Democrats and Young Liberal Party, Bruflot takes an initiative to demand the government to triple the announced refugee quota so that it remains at the level the government committed itself to in 2015 .

Quota refugees live in a UN camp and can not get help in the area. Unlike asylum seekers, quota refugees do not choose which country they come to, but they are being sent by the UN to the country that is willing to accept them.

– It’s a pretty strong signal when the younger generation, at least part of us, says we should take more responsibility than what the government is promising for 2018,” says Bruflot to NRK.

Leader of Young Liberals Tord Hustveit believes there are many arguments for increasing the number of quota refugees.

– They do not have to embark on a dangerous journey that asylum seekers do, and we help those who need it most. It is also easier to integrate quota refugees than asylum seekers because they do not have to wait in reception. They have a reception area ready, they get faster Norwegian education, and they integrate faster in society, Hustveit emphasizes.

Young Christian Democrats leader Ida Lindtveit believes it is embarrassing that the government will cut the number of quota refugees.

“It is simply embarrassing for Norway and our international reputation that the government will cut the number of quota refugees. We have previously been aware of our international responsibility, we have pointed to other EU countries and said that they should take that responsibility. Now we do the opposite, I do not think that Norway should do that, says Lindtveit.

Both the United Nations and the EU earlier this fall urged Norway to accept more quota refugees.