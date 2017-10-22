Women Take Over Rule of Norway

Women take top three governing position in Norway with Ine Eriksen Søreide’s assignment as Foreign Minister.

This week, defence minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide has become the country’s first female foreign minister. With her assignment, the three most senior government jobs in Norway will be in the hands of women.

For the first time in Norwegian history, the prime minister, the finance minister and the foreign minister are women.

Ine Eriksen Søreide will shape Norway’s politics together with prime minister Erna Solberg and finance minister Siv Jensen in rightwing coalition government.