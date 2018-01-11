Home Norway Politics Press Conference of Norway Prime Minister with Donald Trump NorwayPolitics Press Conference of Norway Prime Minister with Donald Trump Watch the joint press conference by Prime Minister Solberg of Norway and Donald Trump. January 11, 2018 tweet Watch the joint press conference by Prime Minister Solberg of Norway and Donald Trump. Comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trump: Norway is a good customer of the USA Norway Prime Minister to Visit Trump A Group in FrP Wants Death Penalty, Norwegian Brexit and Legalization of Drug in Norway Advertisement Most Popular The Guardian: Norway’s Kvikk Lunsj Is Way Better Than Nestle’s KitKat The Guardin joins in unending debate on which four-fingered chocolate bar tastes best. Peace Talks Between USA and North Korea Can Be Held in Norway Norway Is Heading To A New Financial Crisis Half of Norway Uses Vipps Mobile Payment App Norway’s Predicament- Kill Or Keep Wolves?