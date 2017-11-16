Norwegian Nobel Institute Reacts to Nomination of Progress Party Politician

Nobel Institute Director: This is showing little respect for the Nobel Committee’s work.

Progress Party (FrP) nominated the party’s former leader CArl I. Hagen to Nobel Committee, which distributes the Nobel Peace Prize.

Olav Njølstad, secretary of the Nobel Committee and director of the Nobel Institute, reacted Hagen’s nomination.

There is no formal rule against the parliament members can not sit in the Nobel Committee, but in the last 40 years there has been a tradition in this direction to ensure the independence of the committee.

– If you want to maintain the principle of the Nobel Committee’s independence, a parliamentary representative should not be in the committee, “says Njølstad to NRK.

He thinks that this decision indicates little understanding and respect for the Nobel Committee’s work.

Since 1978 it has been a tradition that parliamentary representatives can not be elected as members of the committee, “says Njølstad.

About Carl I Hagen

Carl Ivar Hagen (born 6 May 1944) is a Norwegian politician and former Vice President of the Storting, the Norwegian parliament. He was the leader of the Progress Party from 1978 until 2006, when he stepped down in favour of Siv Jensen. Under his leadership he was the undisputed leader and centre of the party, and in many ways personally controlled its ideology and policies.

Hagen has since been regarded by both political scientists, and political colleagues and rivals alike as one of the major politicians in Norwegian history, for his ability to build a hugely successful party up from scratch and significantly impact Norwegian politics. He has been described as the first post-modern politician in Norway. While ideologically classical liberal and partly conservative, his political style has been described as populist according to Norsk biografisk leksikon.