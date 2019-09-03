Norway Works on Extradition of Norwegian Citizen from Russia

Norway’s foreign ministry is working to get Norwegian citizen, Frode Berg who is held in a prison in Moscow with accusation of spying activities.

According to NRK, Berg will hopefully brought to home to Kirkenes in Northern Norway before ceremonies are held later this fall to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s liberation of Finnmark in 1944.

King Harald V of Norway, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are going to take part in the ceremonies in Kirkenes on October 25. Berg’s Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, thinks the liberation anniversary is putting pressure on both Norway and Russia to settle their conflict over Berg.

Risnes noted that there is interest on both sides to get this conflict settled.

63-year-old Berg, a former guard, was arrested in Moscow in December 2017. A court in Moscow has sentenced him to 14 years in a strict-regime labor camp with the claim of spying on Russian navy submarines.

He formerly worked as a guard on the Norwegian-Russian border.

Berg admitted acting as a courier for Norwegian intelligence, but said he had little knowledge of the mission. A Russian ex-policeman accused of passing him navy files has been jailed, according to BBC.

It is expected that a diplomatic process for returning Frode Berg to Norway will start as soon as possible. Considering his age, a pardon from Russia or transfering to Norway are alternatives.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously told that they could not talk about pardon before any judgment had come.