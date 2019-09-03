Advertisement Get Started Now With Shutterstock
NorwayPolitics

Norway Works on Extradition of Norwegian Citizen from Russia

Photo : openDemocracy.

Norway’s foreign ministry is working to get Norwegian citizen, Frode Berg who is held in a prison in Moscow with accusation of spying activities.

According to NRK, Berg will hopefully brought to home to Kirkenes in Northern Norway before ceremonies are held later this fall to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s liberation of Finnmark in 1944.

King Harald V of Norway, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are going to take part in the ceremonies in Kirkenes on October 25. Berg’s Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, thinks the liberation anniversary is putting pressure on both Norway and Russia to settle their conflict over Berg.

Risnes noted that there is interest on both sides to get this conflict settled.

Russia Jails The Former Guard from Norway for Spying on Submarines

63-year-old Berg, a former guard, was arrested in Moscow in December 2017. A court in Moscow has sentenced him to 14 years in a strict-regime labor camp with the claim of spying on Russian navy submarines.

He formerly worked as a guard on the Norwegian-Russian border.

Berg admitted acting as a courier for Norwegian intelligence, but said he had little knowledge of the mission. A Russian ex-policeman accused of passing him navy files has been jailed, according to BBC.

It is expected that a diplomatic process for returning Frode Berg to Norway will start as soon as possible. Considering his age, a pardon from Russia or transfering to Norway are alternatives.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously told that they could not talk about pardon before any judgment had come.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Norway Culture Minister Asks Schools to Help students Who Participate in the Climate Strike

Culture Minister and Liberal Party Leader Trine Skei Grande asks schools not to mark protesting students as absent on Friday.
Read more
Politics

Norway’s Right Wing Former Justice Minister Wants Asylum in Norway for UK far-right Figurehead

Former Justice Minister of Norway and right-wing politician Per-Willy Amundsen (FrP) wants asylum to far-right campaigner and former leader of English...
Read more
Politics

Norway Hosts Peace Talk Between Maduro and Opposition Representatives for New Elections in Venezuela

Representatives from the Venezuelan government and the oppositon will have their first face-to-face talk in Oslo, seeking to find a political...
Read more
Politics

Norwegians Make Fun of British Far Right Activist Katie Hopkins

Former reality star and right wing activist Katie Hopkins' videos sparked twitter storm from Norwegians making fun of her reporting about...
Read more
Politics

New Public Health Minister of Norway: Let People Smoke, Drink Alcohol and Eat Red Meat

FrP politican and new Public Health Minister Sylvi Listhaug is making a scene with her statements again. As...
Read more
Politics

Swedish Climate Activist Will Use Prize Money from Norway to Sue Norway

Famous Swedish schoolgirl climate activist Greta Thunberg will donate the money awarded by Norwegian Fritt Ord to Greenpeace and Natur og Ungdom...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017