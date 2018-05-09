Norway warned Trump against Iran’s decision

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide says the nuclear agreement is important for regional stability and for supporting the treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

“We regret the US withdrawing from the agreement,” said the Foreign Minister to NRK.

Eriksen Søreide believes that the nuclear agreement with Iran is important for regional stability.

“It’s an agreement that has worked so far, namely to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons,” she continues.

Several European leaders have reacted to that the US now decides to withdraw from the nuclear agreement. French president Emmanuel Macron said in a twitter statement that France, Germany and the United Kingdom disagree with the US President Donald Trump’s decision.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said after Trump’s decision that Iran would not withdraw from the nuclear agreement, but wishes new negotiations with the parties.

“If they do not move forward, the enrichment of uranium can be resumed,” said Hassan Rouhani.

The Norwegian Foreign Minister believes there are good signals from the EU and Iran that they want to continue in the agreement.

“We have warned the United States to withdraw from the agreement, and urged the EU and the other contractors to join the agreement if the United States were to withdraw. What we are worried about is both the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which is important for preventing land from acquiring nuclear weapons, but also worried about the stability of a region that is already very uneasy, “says Eriksen Søreide.