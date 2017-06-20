Norway Sent 200 Soldiers to Russia Border

This is a defensive response to an aggressive policy from Russia agaisnt NATO members, says Jens Stoltenberg

NATO places 4000 soldiers near the Russian border in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Poland. 200 Norwegian soldiers from the Telemark battalion start their mission in Lithuania.

NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg rejects that the move is a provocation to Russia.

– This is a response to Russia’s aggressive policy, says Stoltenberg.

The soldiers are part of NATO’s new major investment in Eastern Europe. 4000 combatants soldiers stationed in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Norway is also involved in this force. 200 soldiers from the Telemark battalion are now starting their mission in Lithuania. Together with nearly 4000 soldiers from other NATO countries, they form a major combat group stationed in those four countries.

– We have professional and very skilled soldiers from the Telemark battalion, many of whom have served in Afghanistan and gained experience from there, says Stoltenberg to NRK.