Norway Prime Minister to Visit Trump

Prime Minister Erna Solberg will visit President Donald Trump in the White House on January 10th.

The White House confirms the visit in a press release on Wednesday.

Solberg and Trump have encountered earlier during international meetings, but it will be the first proper meeting between Solberg and Trump.

– The United States is important for Norway for security and commerce. Such a meeting gives us the opportunity to promote our view of open world trade and the importance of working together internationally to solve climate challenges, says Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

– President Trump looks forward to exchanging views on the bilateral ties between the United States and Norway, and how jointly to advance regional and global security, and economic prosperity. The President and Prime Minister will discuss shared defense and security goals within NATO and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, as well as trade and investment between the United States and Norway, writes The White House.