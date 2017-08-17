Norway’s Popular Newspaper Front Cover Gives Donald Trump a Hitler Moustache

VG devotes its cover page and editorial article to Trump today. In the article written by the newspaper’s editor, Donald Trump is charactarized as the most divisive president of the USA since the civil war.

The article adds that the split is not created by him alone, and it represents a real cultural conflict among the American people recently.

– This problem will not be over when Donald Trump once steps down from the presidency. And the world’s most powerful nation has a long way to go before the wounds from this conflict are healed, writes the article.

“HE LEGITIMIZES KU KLUX CLAN, NAZISTS AND OTHER VIOLENT GROUPS”

The newspaper also published an interview with American human rights activist, Jesse Jackson. 75-year-old activist claimed that Trump seems to have a meltdown with the latest comments, legitimizing Ku Klux Klan, Nazis and other violent groups who supported him.

-Trump has not studied American history and shows no understanding of it,” he said to VG.

“Donald Trump tries to tear down what we tried to build. It will hit him back and he will not succeed, added he.

A day after Donald Trump gave in to political pressure and denounced, by name, the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who rallied in Charlottesville this weekend, he reversed course and again claimed “both sides” were to blame for the terrorist attack in the Virginia city.

After Trump’s statements, former leader of the notorious organization Ku Klux Klan, David Duke thanked the president for partially blaming the counter protesters for the terror.