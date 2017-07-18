Norwegians Believe Vladimir Putin Is Threat to World Peace

A poll published by Dagbladet today shows that a clear majority of Norwegians believe that Putin is dangerous for world peace. 11 percent believe he is very dangerous, while 47 percent of respondents think he is quite dangerous.

Only 2 percent of the respondents think Putin is not dangerous at all.

Senior researcher at the Norwegian Defense Research Institute (FFI) Tor Bukkvoll believes Norwegians’ perception of Russia as a possible threat changed when the country annexed the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine in 2014.

About the poll

The following questions were answered by 1,000 people in a survey conducted by Ipsos:

To what extent does President Vladimir Putin and Russia constitute a real security threat to world peace?

► To a very large extent: 11 percent.

► To a large extent: 47 percent.

► To a small extent: 31 percent.

► Not at all: 2 percent.

► Do not know: 8 percent.