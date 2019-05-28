Norway Hosts Peace Talk Between Maduro and Opposition Representatives for New Elections in Venezuela

Representatives from the Venezuelan government and the oppositon will have their first face-to-face talk in Oslo, seeking to find a political solution in Venezuela.

Spanish online newspaper ALnavió claimed the parties in Venezuela yesterday discussed the possibilities for a new election in the country.

The negotiations are scheduled for Wednesday.A new election and a transitional government have been the clearest demands of opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

A total of seven representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and Juan Guaidó are present at the meetings in a secret point in Oslo.

Venezuela’s President has confirmed that talks are ongoing. He has posted a video in which he thanks Norway for its efforts. This is the second time they meet in Norway this month.

The Norwegian diplomat Dag Nylander leads the talks, writes NRK. Nylander played a central role in the negotiations between the FARC guerrilla and Colombia, which Norway led with Cuba. He has also been the UN Secretary-General’s envoy to the border conflict between Venezuela and Guyana.

“Norway commends the parties for their efforts,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said.

A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman declined to comment as to who from the two sides would participate in the talks.