Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Advertisement Get Started Now With Shutterstock
NorwayPolitics

Norway Gives GPS Jamming Proofs to Russian Military Officials in Oslo

Photo : MSZ /Poland MFA.

Norway accuses Russia for GPS disturbances in the border areas. Despite Russia’s denial, Norwegian officials invited the Russian military officers to show the proofs, according to Barents Observer.

Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide says to the Barents Observer that Moscow now has got the data requested.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had previosuly called Norway’s allegations concerning GPS interference a fantasy, asking Oslo to provide facts.

This week, the facts will be discussed in Oslo with a military delegation from Moscow.

“We have contributed with data like the Russians asked for,” Søreide told the Barents Observer.

Russia previously denied the allegations and repeatedly called for evidences. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was not happy with Norwegian authorities telling media about Russia’s possible GPS jamming instead of talking directly with Russia.

Last November, he made a controversial comparison about the situation. Talking to Sputnik news, often been described as a Russian propaganda outlet, Lavrov said If you have a problem or suspicion regarding your wife, you ask her directly. You don’t go to the media and announce your concerns.

Jamming of GPS signals in the period during NATO exercise Trident Juncture, 2018. Map-illustration: Norwegian Intelligence Service

GPS signals have been reportedly troubled five times in the northeastern region of Norway since autumn 2017, with the most intense jamming taking place during last fall’s NATO exercise Trident Juncture.

It was in November last year that a Defense Ministry official confirmed to the Barents Observer that the jamming in the period of Trident Juncture, between October 16th and November 7th, came from Russian forces on Kola.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Trump Asked Japan to Nominate Himself to Nobel Peace Prize

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on the request of the U.S. government, reports...
Read more
Politics

Progress Party Member of Parliament Arrested for Threaths with Gun

Progress Party (FrP) parliamentary representative Mazyar Keshvari was arrested for having threatened someone with gun this weekend. Frp...
Read more
Politics

Norway’s Erna Solberg Forms Historic Majority Center-right Government

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg came to a deal on Thursday to form a center-right majority government by adding the Christian...
Read more
Politics

Norway Will Negotiate Discriminatory Elements in Abortion Act

Prime Minister Erna Solberg does not want to change abortion practice in Norway, but will remove "discriminatory element in the law", according to Dagens...
Read more
Politics

Progress Party Politician Quits After Compensation Fraud

Progress Party (FrP) 's profiled politician Mazyar Keshvari received compensation from the Parliament (Stortinget) to cover a series of trips that have not taken...
Read more
Politics

China to Norway: You are Obsessed With Human Rights

Norwegian royal couple, foreign minister, and industry minister visited China today. Questions from Norwegian journalists about human rights abuses in China angered Chinese Foreign...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017