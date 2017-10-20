Norway Gets A Female Foreign Minister First Time in History

Since the foundation of Norway in 1905, the country had more than 30 foreign ministers. But until today, there was no female foreign minister.

Ine Eriksen Søreide (41) is assigned as Norway’s new foreign minister today. She will be the next minister after Børge Brende leaves the office in October as the head of World Economic Forum, writes NRK.

Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide (born 2 May 1976) is currently the Minister of Defence. She took office in 2013. She is a member of the Conservative Party of Norway. In 2005, she was elected as a Member of the Storting for Oslo.

Born in Lørenskog, from 1995 Eriksen Søreide studied law at the University of Tromsø, while at university she joined the Conservative Party and got involved in local politics. In 2000 she became a member of the Conservative Party Central Executive Committee and Chairman of the Young Conservatives of Norway.

Eriksen Søreide started work as a producer at Metropol TV, she was also elected a Deputy Member of the Storting for Oslo. Following Metropol’s closure Eriksen Søreide joined Grette Law Firm as a trainee, In September 2005 she was elected a Member of the Storting for the first time; in September 2009 she was elected again.