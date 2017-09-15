Norway Foreign Minister Becomes the President of World Economic Forum

Norwegian Foreign Minister Børge Brende will become the new president of the World Economic Forum.

Foreign Minister of Solberg cabinet Børge Brende is the head of Norway’s diplomacy since 2013. Now he will lead one of the world’s most important organizations in the field of economy and evelopment. But he will not immediately resign from his post as Foreign Minister until mid-October.

The 51-year-old Brende is a member of Conservative Party and had a central role in peace talks between the Colombian government and rebel group FARC.

He also served as Minister of the Environment 2001–2004 and as Minister of Trade and Industry 2004–2005, and as a member of the Storting 1997–2009.

Moreover, Brende served as chairman of the United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development from 2003 to 2004.

In January 2008, he joined the World Economic Forum as managing director, particularly in charge of relations with governments and civil society.

About The World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a Swiss nonprofit foundation. Recognized by the Swiss authorities as an international body, its mission is cited as “committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas”.

The Forum is best known for its annual meeting at the end of January in Davos, a mountain resort in Graubünden, in the eastern Alps region of Switzerland. The meeting brings together some 2,500 top business leaders, international political leaders, economists, and journalists for up to four days to discuss the most pressing issues facing the world. Often this location alone is used to identify meetings, participation, and participants with such phrases as, “a Davos panel” and “a Davos Man”.

The organization also convenes some six to eight regional meetings each year in locations across Africa, East Asia and Latin America, as well as undertaking two further annual meetings in China and the United Arab Emirates. Beside meetings, the foundation produces a series of research reports and engages its members in sector specific initiatives

3rd Active Norwegian in Top International Organizations

Recently top Norwegian politicians lead important international organizations. Former Prime Minister of Norway, Jens Stoltenberg is the Secretary General of NATO since 2014. Another former Norwegian, Thorbjørn Jagland is the head of Council of Europe.