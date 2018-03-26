Norway expels one Russian diplomat

Norway expelled one diplomat at the Russian embassy in Oslo in response to the nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy in the U.K., as European allies and US took similar measures.

– Norway is in agreement with the United Kingdom, allies, partners and neighboring countries,” said Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide in a press release.

The expulsion came as a reaction to the nerve gas attack in Salisbury, where the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with nerve-agent on March 4.

– This is the first time the chemical level pen is used in Europe since WWII. Such an event may have consequences, says Søreide.

Søreide says the Norwegian authorities have full confidence in the British investigation and the British Government’s assessments. They clearly points to Russian authorities.

Earlier today, the United States has expelled 60 Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain. It’s the largest such expulsion in U.S. history. Worldwide, more than 100 Russian diplomats were sent home in a concerted effort to demonstrate solidarity against Russia about the U.K. attack.