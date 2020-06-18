Norway Elected to the UN Security Council with Highest Support

Norway was elected as a member of the UN Security Council for the period 2021–2022. ‘We would like to thank the UN member states for the confidence they have shown in us. The world needs more international cooperation to promote peace and security. We will make use of our seat on the Security Council to strengthen this work,’ said Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

The UN General Assembly in New York today elected new members to the UN Security Council for the period 2021–2022. Norway, Ireland and Canada put forward their candidatures for the two seats available for the Western European and Others Group. Norway was elected with 130 votes. Ireland was elected with 128 votes.

‘I congratulate Ireland, India and Mexico on their successful election to the Security Council today. We look forward to cooperating closely in the Council. Serving on the Council is one of the most demanding responsibilities a country can shoulder in international politics’, Ms. Solberg said.

‘We were three very strong candidates competing for two seats on the Security Council. Canada and Ireland are close partners of Norway in international cooperation. We will strive to maintain our strong relationship with both countries in the time ahead, both within and outside the UN Security Council’, Ms Solberg said.

The Government will give priority in the Security Council to areas where Norway has particular experience and expertise. We will use the experience gained from many years of engagement in peace and reconciliation efforts to build bridges and seek solutions to the seemingly intractable conflicts that appear on the Security Council’s agenda. International law and human rights will form the basis for our efforts. Norway will cooperate closely with all members of the Security Council and will promote constructive cooperation. Norway will give special priority to efforts to strengthen the protection of civilians, including children, and to promote women’s role and participation in international peace and security work.

In addition, Norway will work to ensure that the Security Council devotes more attention to considering how climate change affects international peace and security.

Promoting peace building and conflic resolution in the council

‘I would like to thank everyone who has helped to promote Norway and Norwegian foreign policy since we first launched our candidature in 2007. This includes our Nordic neighbours, in particular Sweden. It is important that small countries like Norway also take on the responsibility of sitting on the Security Council at regular intervals. As a small country with an open economy, we are dependent on effective international cooperation and good relations between UN member states. The result of today’s election shows that Norway enjoys broad confidence within the international community. This gives us a good starting point as we take on this challenging job,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

Norway will work to enhance the protection of civilians, promote women’s participation and rights in peace processes and highlight the links between security and sustainable development, including security concerns related to climate change.

Facts

The Security Council has 10 non-permanent members, elected for two years each, in addition to permanent members the UK, China, France, Russia and the United States. All permanent members have the power to veto resolutions.

The council can authorise peacekeeping operations, impose international sanctions, and determine how the UN should respond to conflicts around the world.

India ran unopposed to win in the Asia-Pacific region, while Mexico also ran unopposed.

Norway will take up its seat on the Security Council on 1 January 2021, and will be a member of the Council until 31 December 2022. It is 20 years since Norway last had a seat on the Security Council, in 2001–2002.

In 2021, in addition to the five permanent members – the US, France, the UK, China and Russia – Norway will sit on the Security Council with the other elected members, Estonia, Vietnam, Niger, Tunisia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in addition to Ireland, India and Mexico for the whole period.