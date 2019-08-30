Norway Culture Minister Asks Schools to Help students Who Participate in the Climate Strike

Culture Minister and Liberal Party Leader Trine Skei Grande asks schools not to mark protesting students as absent on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, school children in Norway arrange a climate march in Oslo to raise awareness about climate change. Culture Minister declared she will also join the march.

A few hours before the fall’s first school strike for the climate begins, Trine Skei Grande declared her support for school children who are striking today should not be marked as absent.

-We need young people who care and who have opinions, says Skei Grande.

Former Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland also previously told to VG that the students should be school-free on Friday.