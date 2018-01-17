The new cabinet of Norway: Equal representation of women and men, and new ministry of the elderly

The new cabinet is formed by Conservatives (Høyre), Venstre (Liberals) and Progress Party (FrP)

In the new cabinet, there will be 10 women and 10 men.

Norway gets its first elderly minister, Åse Michaelsen from Frp.

Michaelsen is former parliamentary representative. She is an educated interior designer and has worked in Norway’s export council and SAS. Michaelsen was in the Storting (Norwegian Parliament) for 12 years, and left the Storting last autumn.

Controversial integration minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) will have more power in the new cabinet. She will be responsible for justice and immigration policy of Norway, but loses the integration policy that is given to Knowledge and Integration Ministry.

