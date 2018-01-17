The new cabinet of Norway: Equal representation of women and men, and new ministry of the elderly

The new cabinet is formed by Conservatives (Høyre), Venstre (Liberals) and Progress Party (FrP)
In the new cabinet, there will be 10 women and 10 men.
Norway gets its first elderly minister, Åse Michaelsen from Frp.
Michaelsen is former parliamentary representative. She is an educated interior designer and has worked in Norway’s export council and SAS. Michaelsen was in the Storting (Norwegian Parliament) for 12 years, and left the Storting last autumn.
Controversial integration minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) will have more power in the new cabinet. She will be responsible for justice and immigration policy of Norway, but loses the integration policy that is given to Knowledge and Integration Ministry.
Here is the whole cabinet of government according to TV2:
- Erna Solberg (H), Prime Minister
- Siv Jensen (Frp), Minister of Finance
- Ine Eriksen Søreide (H), Foreign Minister
- Frank Bakke-Jensen (H), Minister of Defense
- Trine Skei Grande (V), Minister of Culture
- Linda Helleland (H), Minister for Children and Equality
- Bent Høie (H), Minister of Health
- Sylvi Listhaug (Frp), Minister for Justice and Immigration
- Ola Elvestuen (V), Climate and Environment Minister
- Jan Tore Sanner (H), Knowledge and Integration Minister
- Iselin Nybø (V), Research and Higher Education Minister
- Jon Georg Dale (Frp), Minister of Agriculture
- Per Sandberg (Frp), Minister of Fisheries
- Terje Søviknes (Frp), Minister of Petroleum and Energy
- Ketil Solvik-Olsen (Frp), Minister for Transport
- Åse Michaelsen (Frp), Minister of Elderly
- Monica Mæland (H), Municipal Minister
- Anniken Hauglie (H), Minister of Labor and Social Affairs
- Torbjørn Røe Isaksen (H), Minister of Industry
- Nikolai Astrup (H), Minister of Development and Aid
