Japanese Press: The USA and North Korea Will Have Peace Talks in Norway

North Korean top diplomats will meet representatives from the United States in Oslo, claims Japanes television channel Asahi.

The claim of Asahi was first reported by Norwegian state TV, NRK. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Norway neither confirmed or rejected the information.

In May , Press Officer at the Swedish UN Office in New York, Lisa Laskaridis Sarmiento confirmed in an email to NRK that she was aware of a meeting in Oslo between North Korea and the United States.

This was not been confirmed by Norwegian authorities.

– We do not want to comment on any roles of Norway in peace and reconciliation work, said Ingrid Kvammen Ekker, Press Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to NRK yesterday.

According to the Japanese channel, the goal of the forthcoming meeting in Oslo will be to curb the conflict between the United States and North Korea, where rhetoric at the top level has been dramatic lately.

Last week, President Donald Trump threatened with “total destruction” of the country and called Kim Jong “the rocket man on a suicide mission” .

Kim Jong called Trump a “mentally deranged dotard” and the North Korean Foreign Minister said it is now “more inevitable” to send missiles to the United States.

Despite this war rhetoric at top level, The Washington Post wrote in August that the parties have met several times this year in Berlin, Singapore and Beijing.

Pope Francis previously suggested Norway as a peace talk destination for North Korea and the USA.