NorwayPolitics

FrP Demands Norway To Stop Humanitarian and Development Aid to China

President of China Xi Jinping / Photo Kremlin

Norway provided NOK 99.1 million in assistance to China in 2019. It is completely unreasonable for Norway to provide aid to one of the world’s largest economies, says Christian Tybring-Gjedde, Foreign Policy Spokesperson of Progress Party (FRP).

China has become a military and technological superpower that is steadily increasing its influence on various continents. Its plans for the future are very ambitious.

Norwegian taxpayers give money to these ambitious projects in one of the world’s most powerful countries, in a situation where Norwegian business is in crisis as a result of the corona virus, writes Tybring-Gjedde on Bodøposten. The Covid-19 virus has led to Norway a different situation. This might have consequences for Norwegian aid policy.

“I have asked the Minister of Development whether he will continue to provide aid to China. Unfortunately, the government’s answer is yes – they want to continue to provide help to the world’s second largest economy, write he.

It tells a lot about Norwegian aid policy, paying large sums to a country many believe will soon take over the United States’ superpower position, notes he.

According to the statistics from Norwegian Agency for development Cooperation (NORAD), Norway has donated more than 2 billion NOK to China since 2000. Environment, health and social service sector received the highest aid in the country.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Dancing Politics: Norway Prime Minister and Other Ministers Dance for Children TV and National Day

Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg and other ministers of the government gathered to dance for children and national day.
Read more
Politics

Hungary Summons Norway’s Ambassador Over Criticism of Controversial Corona Law

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary summons the ambassadors from Norway and the other four Nordic countries following a joint Nordic...
Read more
Politics

Norway Government Collapses after FrP Resigned from the Government

Norway’s centre-right four party coalition collapses after the populist coalition member FrP's resignment over IS spouse repatriation spat.
Read more
Politics

Listhaug Becomes Norway’s New Oil and Energy Minister

Sylvi Listhaug has been appointed Minister of Petroleum and Energy yesterday. Her history denying climate science and her controversial political career...
Read more
Politics

Norway Prime Minister Believes Me Too Has Changed Norway Positively

Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg believes Norwegian women have been strengthened by the metoo campaign. Erna...
Read more
Politics

Famous Norwegian Editor Calls Norway To Find A Common Solution in Stopping Oil Production Demands

VG's politics editor Hanne Skartveit writes that Norway should continue producing oil when there is still demand but at the same time,...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017