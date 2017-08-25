FrP Becomes Outcast Political Party in Norway Elections

Almost all political parties in Norway reject to ally with current coalition member right wing Progress Party (FrP) after the elections in September 2017.

After four years external support to the current Conservatives (Høyre) and FrP coalition, Christian Democrats of Norway (KrF) has recently announced that they will not support any coalition with FrP in the future.

KrF leader Hareida said previously Frp’s rhetoric in the immigration debate provokes him and there is a big political ideology between two parties on many issues.

– There is too much political difference between two parties. We do not think that these parties can form a government. This distance cannot be in the government, says the KrF leader.

Another external supporter of the Høyre and FrP coalition, Liberals (Venstre) is under the pressure of its voters against FrP. Even though the party leaders did not clearly express a distance from FrP, a new poll shows a high level of dislike against FrP among Venstre voters.

A total of 85 percent dislike Frp, while 10 percent like the party. Conservatives and Ap are equally popular for Venstre voters with 57 percent approval.

Another key actor of the upcoming election, Green Party of Norway (MDG) is also vocal in its stance against FrP. The party, which increased its votes over 5 percent, promises to throw Frp out of government if they get the opportunity.

MDG previously stated that they would never support a government with Frp.

– We will not support a government that Frp is a part of, nor will we support a government budget if Frp is in the government because it would be indirect support for them, says MdG spokesperson Une Aina Bastholm to NRK.

About FrP

The Progress Party (FrP) is a political party in Norway which identifies as classical populist right wing party. Academics broadly categorise the party as neoliberal populist, while the party itself, reject any comparison with foreign right-wing populist parties. In coalition with the Conservative Party, the party won the 2013 parliamentary election and entered into its first ever government.

Founded by Anders Lange in 1973 as an anti-tax protest movement, the party supports market liberalism, and advocates downsizing public sector, while also proposing increased spending of Norway’s public Oil Fund, rejecting the notion of the “budgetary rule”. The party also seek a more restrictive immigration policy and tougher integration and law and order measures. In foreign policy it is strongly Atlanticist, and pro-globalization. After being neutral on Norwegian membership in the European Union for many years, the party in 2016 officially adopted a position opposing Norwegian membership.

The current leader of the party is Siv Jensen, who since 2013 is also Norway’s Minister of Finance.