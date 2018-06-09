Conservative Politicians in UK Want Norway Style Brexit Model

Brexit advocates want Norway model, as the real cost of Brexit gets clearer for the UK.

According to Business Insider, more and more conservative politicians realize a Norway-style soft Brexit could be a better solution than a full Brexit as moderates grow increasingly alarmed at the state of Brexit negotiations.

On Tuesday MPs will vote on an amendment. If the amendment passes, UK will pursue a soft form of Brexit known as the Norway model.

This would involve the UK leaving the European Union but keeping full access to the single market by joining the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which is a non-EU member state’s ticket to joining the EEA, according to Business Insider.

The amendment is supported by some Conservative and Pro-EU Labor MPs.