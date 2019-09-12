Advertisement Get Started Now With Shutterstock
NorwayPolitics

21 Years Old Jonas Becomes the Youngest Mayor of Norway

Jonas (21) is with KrF leader Knut Arild Hareide. Photo: Private/Knut Arild Hareide

Jonas Andersen Sayed (21) becomes mayor of Sokndal, making him Norway’s youngest mayor ever.

Jonas Andersen Sayed ran in this local election for Christian Democrats (KrF) in southernmost municipality in Rogaland county, Sokndal.

According to NRK, Jonas Andersen Sayed was having hard time and had actually intended to take a break from local politics to get a proper education, but then the 21-year-old received a phone call from current mayor Trond Arne Pedersen. He wanted Jonas as their major candidate.

The journey of Norway’s youngest major has started with this phone call. But the 21-year-old does not hide that he lacks life experience and that it can be a disadvantage.

Despite his young age, Jonas Andersen Sayed has a large network, both in the parliament, the government and in his home municipality.

Unthinkable in India

Andersen Sayed currently lives in Stavanger where he studies political science. But he is moving back to Sokndal again.

He believes that his becoming a mayor in such a young age shows how great Norway is.

-My father is from India, where we have been several times. The family down there thinks it is unthinkable that young people can become politicians and mayors. For them, politicians represent remoteness and corruption. I really appreciate the confidence in Norwegian society, he says to NRK.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Local Elections in Norway: Government Parties in Crisis, The Greens, Communists and Centre Break Record

Norwegians punished major parties and right wing coalition members in local elections on Monday. Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s...
Read more
Politics

Norway Works on Extradition of Norwegian Citizen from Russia

Norway’s foreign ministry is working to get Norwegian citizen, Frode Berg who is held in a prison in Moscow with accusation of...
Read more
Politics

Norway Culture Minister Asks Schools to Help students Who Participate in the Climate Strike

Culture Minister and Liberal Party Leader Trine Skei Grande asks schools not to mark protesting students as absent on Friday.
Read more
Politics

Norway’s Right Wing Former Justice Minister Wants Asylum in Norway for UK far-right Figurehead

Former Justice Minister of Norway and right-wing politician Per-Willy Amundsen (FrP) wants asylum to far-right campaigner and former leader of English...
Read more
Politics

Norway Hosts Peace Talk Between Maduro and Opposition Representatives for New Elections in Venezuela

Representatives from the Venezuelan government and the oppositon will have their first face-to-face talk in Oslo, seeking to find a political...
Read more
Politics

Norwegians Make Fun of British Far Right Activist Katie Hopkins

Former reality star and right wing activist Katie Hopkins' videos sparked twitter storm from Norwegians making fun of her reporting about...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017