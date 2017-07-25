22 July Stories from Norway: We Should Talk to Each Other Not about Each Other

The Nordic Page presents 22 July stories of diverse people who have experienced the terrorist attack in different ways six years ago and what they feel right now.

In the first episode of the stories, Norwegian-Somalian Saad hashi tells the tragic day from his perspective.

This is a documentray project run by Norsensus Mediaforum in cooperation with The Nordic Page and Agenda Magasin. The project was funded by LNU and Oslo Municipality EMI. All the episodes were filmed by young people between 14 to 24 years old as a part of a social inclusion project.

