- Oslo
Foreign Minister of Norway Praised the Netherlands Standing against Populism

The foreign minister of Norway, Børge Brende (Conservative) has hailed the Dutch voting for "responsible leadership" and against "populism".
Mark Rutte the new Dutch Prime Minister Photo : Jos van Zetten

"Congratulations to the Netherlands, which voted for responsible leadership and European cooperation against populism. Hope this is a new trend, "writes Foreign Minister Brende on  his Twitter account.

- The Dutch have rejected Wilders’s anti European and populist politics. It is good. He got 13 percent, but the measurements a few months ago, was up to 30 percent for him. It is an election result that is bad for Wilders, but good for Europe and European cooperation, says Brende according to NRK.

Norwegian Foreign Minister believes Rutte has shown that the Dutch economy is on the right path with responsible policy is working on the contrary to Wilders’s facile and populist solutions during the election campaign.

Comments made on this article:

