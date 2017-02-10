Norway’s Temporary Border Control Continues For 3 More Months

In 2015, Norway implemented a temporary border control on docks where ferries arrive from Denmark, Sweden and Germany due to the refugee crisis. Denmark, Sweden, Germany and Austria also implemented similar procedures.

Norway is part of the Schengen Area in Europe, which operates like a single country with regards to border controls and international travel. Most of the internal border checks within the area have been abolished while the external borders are controlled.

On Tuesday, the EU gave Norway permission to continue controlling the border for three more months. The EU Council pointed out that border control should be as limited as possible and that it should only be used as a last resort, according to Aftenposten.

The Minister of Justice Per-Willy Amundsen told the Norwegian News Agency that it will continue until May 11th.

“The security situation and the migration situation suggests that it’s not natural to repeal the border control now. We will therefore continue for three more months. We will then consider whether it is necessary to continue further. “