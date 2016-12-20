- Oslo
Politics The Nordic Page

Norway Sets to Normalize Relations with China

Norway is determined to normalize the political and economic relationships with China, which has been deteriorated since Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was awarded with Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.
Norway Sets to Normalize Relations with China
Photo : HEIKO JUNGE;

Prime Minister Erna Solberg says that they immediately initiate an effort from today to have a bilateral trade agreement between Norway and China, and normal diplomatic and political relations will be restored.

- Norway has since 2010 had no political contact with China. This has been challenging for us in international context and in many individual cases, says Solberg.

She says the frozen relationship has been demanding for Norwegian industry, which has experienced a lack of political connections as a barrier.

- I am glad that we have managed to achieve this step. It has been a painstaking diplomatic confidence-building work on many levels, says Solberg.

She adds that they are looking forward to the opportunities of cooperation with China. 

- As the world’s second largest economy and as a member of the UN Security Council, it is important for us to have a relationship with many of the important international issues that we are concerned, says Solberg.

 

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

commentary
Commentaries
most
Most Popular
Advertisement
Advertisement