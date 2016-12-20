Norway Sets to Normalize Relations with China

Prime Minister Erna Solberg says that they immediately initiate an effort from today to have a bilateral trade agreement between Norway and China, and normal diplomatic and political relations will be restored.

- Norway has since 2010 had no political contact with China. This has been challenging for us in international context and in many individual cases, says Solberg.

She says the frozen relationship has been demanding for Norwegian industry, which has experienced a lack of political connections as a barrier.

- I am glad that we have managed to achieve this step. It has been a painstaking diplomatic confidence-building work on many levels, says Solberg.

She adds that they are looking forward to the opportunities of cooperation with China.

- As the world’s second largest economy and as a member of the UN Security Council, it is important for us to have a relationship with many of the important international issues that we are concerned, says Solberg.