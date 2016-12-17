- Oslo
Politics The Nordic Page

Right Wing Progress Party on Rise, Liberals and the Socialists Under Threshold in Norway

Progress Party (FrP) increases its votes in the December poll by Dagens Næringsliv.
Right Wing Progress Party on Rise, Liberals and the Socialists Under Threshold in Norway
FrP leader Siv Jensen Photo : Arne-Petter Lorentzen, FrPMedia

The poll, conducted by Sentio for newspaper Dagens Næringsliv, shows that FrP increased its votes by 3.2 percentage points from last month and has reached a support level of 13.7 percent.

- This was a nice Christmas present from the voters, says party leader Siv Jensen, according to NRK.

She believes the party now gets paid for having stood firm for the so-called car taxes and fought against increases in car taxes during the negotiations on the state budget.

In the poll, Conservative Party (Høyre) increases its votes by 0.2 percentage points and gets 23.3 percent. Labor Party (Ap) also manages to have 36.8 percent support with a 1.5 increase from the previous month.

Socialist Left Party (SV) and Liberal Party (Venstre) get respectively 3.6 and 3.5 percent support, which pushes them under election threshold.

 

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

commentary
Commentaries
most
Most Popular
Advertisement
Advertisement