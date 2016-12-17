Right Wing Progress Party on Rise, Liberals and the Socialists Under Threshold in Norway

The poll, conducted by Sentio for newspaper Dagens Næringsliv, shows that FrP increased its votes by 3.2 percentage points from last month and has reached a support level of 13.7 percent.

- This was a nice Christmas present from the voters, says party leader Siv Jensen, according to NRK.

She believes the party now gets paid for having stood firm for the so-called car taxes and fought against increases in car taxes during the negotiations on the state budget.

In the poll, Conservative Party (Høyre) increases its votes by 0.2 percentage points and gets 23.3 percent. Labor Party (Ap) also manages to have 36.8 percent support with a 1.5 increase from the previous month.

Socialist Left Party (SV) and Liberal Party (Venstre) get respectively 3.6 and 3.5 percent support, which pushes them under election threshold.