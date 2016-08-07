Norway Seeks Ways to Keep Cooperation with Britain after Brexit

- We have initiated a broad analysis to look at Norway’s relations with Britain and the consequences of the British withdrawal of the EU will have on our cooperation. Although it is a long way for British withdrawal, we will be as well prepared as possible to safeguard Norwegian interests and our good relationship with the UK, says EEA / EU Minister Elisabeth Vik Aspaker.

Before the summer, an interministerial working group was appointed at senior official level under the leadership of the Foreign Ministry. The working group follows the negotiations between the EU and the UK and will identify how they affect Norwegian interests. The group will also look at the consequences of Brexit for Norway, and provide input to the government on how Norwegian interests can best be served. The working group has members from all ministries and will meet again in August.

Brexit and consequences of the referendum will be the topic of a series of meetings in the future, both at European level, and in the Nordic arena and bilateral relations with Britain.

EU / EEA Minister has already been in contact with his colleague David Davis, who is responsible for the newly established Ministry which is responsible for EU withdrawal in the UK, and they agreed to find a meeting date as soon as possible.

- I am glad that the UK sees Norway as an important partner in the new stage we are now entering and I look forward to meeting my colleague David Davis as soon as possible. Norway and Britain are important cooperative partners in a number of areas and we want to continue the good and close cooperation also when Britain leaves the European Union, says Aspaker.