USA Will Use Norway Air Base for Monitoring

The US military is considering to use Evenes air base in Nordland for maritime patrols with its P8 Poseidon patrol aircraft, writes NTB.
Photo : Frode Overland Andersen/UD

According to the Defense Ministry, the US Navy wants to prepare the infrastructure in Norway for receiving this type of aircraft for shorter and longer stays in northern areas.

- Of course it is positive, if they can help to build up a future base for new maritime patrol aircraft in Norway, said Communications director at Ministry of Defence,  Lars Gjemble.

Gjemble points out that if the US Navy establishes in northern Norway, it must be aligned with the Norwegian plans for the development of the base structure.

The Norwegian government proposed recently to close down several military bases in its long-term plan for defense. 

