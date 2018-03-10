After Ski Party Led to Chaos and Injuries in Oslo

Seven people have got injured after the ski party for Oslo Skifestival in Holmenkollen.

The party for the audience ended with chaos and seven injuries.

The ski resort turned into a complete chaos around the subway lines. One person got seriously injured, while six others have been lightly injured.

Police have arrested a lot of people because of bad behavior, reported operations manager Tor Jøkling at Oslo police district.

“There were a lot of drunk people, and also families. I know that the patrols that were on the spot are disappointed with the behavior of some people. They have behaved unfairly against both the police and other people, says Jøkling to VG.

They have reportedly failed to comply with orders and instructions from the police, they fight with each other, have been aggressive to the police and the other people.