Usain Bolt Can Play Football in Norway

Usain Bolt i Drammen Usain Bolt er en av verdens største idrettsutøvere gjennom alle tider. I dag trente han med Strømsgodset for første gang.

The fastest man in the world is training with professional soccer team in Norway, Strømsgodset. He hopes to be picked up.

Usain Bolt will try his football skills this week with Norwegian professional club Stromsgodset, the team announced.

Norwegian team’s players welcomed Bolt as a surprise guest in their morning meeting.

“I got a few players who are fast, quick,” Stromsgodset director of football Jostein Flo said. “I guess we’ll find out during the next couple of days.”

Bolt, 31, retired from running in 2017, but says he’s serious about giving professional soccer a shot. Already this year the Jamaican sprinter has trained with German club Borussia Dortmund and South African club Sundowns.