Trump: Norway is a good customer of the USA

Donald Trump and Erna Solberg talked about Tesla and how Norway is a great customer of the USA.

Erna Solberg met today with Donald Trump for the first time.

Before the meeting, Trump pointed out the good trade relationship between the two countries.

– Norway buys many things from us,” said Trump.

Erna Solberg confirmed Trump by saying that Norway contributes a lot to the US economy, not least by purchasing Teslas.

Donald Trump also praised Solberg for her recent election victory.

Solberg said she appreciated the work with the United States, pointing out that the country is Norway’s one of the closest ally in NATO.

Norwegian Prime minister said that Norway contributes to the US economy by creating 470,000 jobs through investments.

In response to Solberg praising American products, Trump said that they make good products.

Talking to Norwegian journalists, Solberg has said that she will ask Trump to support Norway to get seat in the UN Security Council.

No Climate Talk

As a response to the press asking if she would discuss climate issues with Trump, Solberg said that she believes the most important thing here is to argue the commercially profitable steps to contribute to lower emissions in the future.

The theme of the talks between Trump and Solberg also covers defense and security policy and international cooperation.

Trump is expected to make pressure on Solberg to increase Norway’s defense spending, according to CNN.

Norway shares a border with Russia and has been a critical NATO partner against Russian aggression. The relations between Norway and Russia have soured in recent years and Trump’s stance on the issue is wondered.